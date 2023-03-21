Disability rights in the spotlight

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Elissa Borden
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - March is National Disability Awareness Month, an effort to increase public awareness about the needs of our disabled neighbors and to give them support, and opportunities.

Disability Rights Vermont says there’s a lot of work to be done here in Vermont to make things equitable. Housing remains a large issue for everyone in Vermont -- especially in Chittenden County -- but even more so for people who need accessible housing. There are also huge vacancies in service provider roles, both for mental health and developmental services, due to a lack of pay.

Disability Rights Vermont is working on making voting on Town Meeting Day more accessible as well as advocating for the better treatment of disabled people in the criminal justice system.

“As with many other awareness months, it really needs to be an intentional effort every month -- if not every day -- in the laws we make, in the ways we communicate, and in the ways we treat each other,” said the group’s Lindsey Owen.

And while people might make an effort to listen and learn from people with disabilities during this time, advocates also say we need to be intentional in our laws, communication, and treatment of people who are disabled.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Vermont State trooper Giancarlo DiGenova-File photo
Former Vt. trooper faces multiple charges following theft investigation
Rep. Chea Waters Evans
Police say they busted underage drinking party at home of state rep
Police say a North Country man was found dead on a riverbank in Northern New York early Monday...
Police investigating suspicious death in Northern New York
Fatal fire in Mendon, Vt.
Several agencies respond to overnight fatal fire in Mendon
One man was killed in a crash between a car and a tractor-trailer in Marlboro on Friday.
1 man killed in Marlboro crash between tractor-trailer, car

Latest News

Police dive teams searched the river Tuesday near where Kenneth Darrah’s body was found in...
Police: Northern NY man died of stab wounds, blunt force trauma
Giancarlo DiGenova
Governor praises state police that turned in fellow trooper linked to larceny
Police ID victim hit by Amtrak Vermonter
A festival this weekend celebrates animation in Vermont.
Vermont Animation Festival returns to NVU-Lyndon this weekend