FEMA approves disaster funding for Vt. Christmas storm

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - President Joe Biden has approved a federal disaster declaration for Vermont following the Christmas storm that caused widespread power outages.

Rain and melting snow flooded some roads and then record-high winds caused 75,000 power outages statewide. FEMA recently identified nearly $3 million in program-eligible costs, far exceeding the $1.14 million threshold for federal assistance. That does not take into account Green Mountain Power’s storm expenses, the largest utility in the state.

Federal funding will now be available to the state and local municipalities and nonprofits for emergency work and repair or replacement of facilities in eight counties including Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, and Washington Counties.

FEMA last week approved disaster funding for New Hampshire.

