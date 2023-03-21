Governor praises state police that turned in fellow trooper linked to larceny

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott is weighing in on allegations against a former state trooper charged with stealing thousands of dollars in items from an evidence locker.

Authorities this week announced over a dozen charges of larceny against Giancarlo DiGenova for stealing evidence from several cases, including a Rolex watch, diamond earrings, and prescription medications.

At his weekly press briefing, the governor said no one is above the law. “If there’s any positive that I glean from this is that this individual was turned in by fellow troopers and this came from information from inside,” Scott said.

DiGenova is due in court Thursday.

