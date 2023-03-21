Historic barns get renovated thanks to state grant

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An iconic part of Vermont is getting patched up thanks to grant money.

More than $370,000 will be spent on barn preservation in the state.

The Scott administration said the grants are going to municipalities, nonprofit organizations and owners of historic agricultural buildings in 10 Vermont counties.

Projects include drainage improvements, foundation repairs, structural work and fixing failing roofs. To qualify, buildings and structures must be at least 50 years old and listed or eligible to be listed in the State Register of Historic Places.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.