Man found dead in Northern NY a victim of homicide, police say

Police dive teams searched the river Tuesday near where Kenneth Darrah’s body was found in...
Police dive teams searched the river Tuesday near where Kenneth Darrah’s body was found in Chesterfield, New York.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police say a man found dead on a North Country riverbank on Monday was the victim of a homicide.

New York State Police say Kenneth Darrah, 37, of Keeseville, was found shortly after 2 a.m. near the AuSable Chasm Bridge on the north bank of the river.

An autopsy performed Tuesday determined Darrah died of blunt force trauma and multiple stab wounds. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Dive teams were back at the scene on Tuesday searching the river near where Darrah’s body was found. Our Kevin Gaiss is there and he will have an update for you on the Channel 3 News starting at 4 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in Ray Brook at 518-873-2777.

