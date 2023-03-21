NH inmates practice kindness in ‘Choose Love’ program

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Fifteen inmates at the New Hampshire State Prison for men “Choose Love,” thanks to a new program to help them turn away from anger.

According to the Corrections commissioner, the inmates are part of the first-ever program graduation.

Participants in a 14-week program were taught how to respond to any situation with kindness by using the “Choose Love” formula.

That formula is Courage + Gratitude + Forgiveness + Compassion in Action.

Organizers said they launched this first-in-the-world social-emotional learning program at the women’s prison and now it’s at the men’s, too.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.