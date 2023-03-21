Plattsburgh man sentenced to 18 years for attempted murder, assault

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Plattsburgh man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for assault and attempted murder related to what police say was a drug deal gone bad.

Clarence Jackson, 47, was arrested in March 2022 for striking a man in the head with the butt-end of a rifle, causing serious injury. He was later indicted for attempted murder stemming from a second incident where police say he shot a man in the back in the town of Plattsburgh.

Jackson pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and second-degree attempted murder in January.

