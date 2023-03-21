Police ID victim hit by Amtrak Vermonter

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say the Connecticut woman struck by an Amtrak train on Friday died by suicide.

It happened near the Waterbury-Stowe Amtrak station. Vermont State Police say Ariel Cunningham, 26, was hit by the northbound Vermonter train just before 8 p.m.

No passengers or Amtrak employees were injured during the incident.

