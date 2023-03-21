Route 2 construction to bring traffic to popular Richmond road

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Construction on an eight-mile section of Route 2 in Richmond is expected to temporarily funnel more traffic onto Cochran’s Road, a popular spot for runners and bikers. Now, the selectboard is weighing whether to halt recreational use through the end of the year in the name of safety.

“It might be a good idea to cancel all organized sporting events,” suggested local resident Andrew Bessette at Monday night’s selectboard meeting.

He says groups use Cochran’s Road for recreational activities like running and biking and that it’s becoming a public safety hazard. He’s worried about what will happen when construction starts on Route 2 this spring. “When you do close Cochran Road for sporting events, it’s going to force more traffic onto Route 2, which might impede construction,” Bessette said.

The Green Mountain Athletic Association, the organizers of the Round Church Women’s Run, spoke against closing the road for the year. “We do also feel that we have a fair right to be on the roadway, like all users do,” said the association’s Nik Ponzio.

“Whether that means we have to postpone it for a year -- which is not my hope -- please don’t do that,” said race director Hillary Holmes.

Selectboard Chair Jay Furr says he often uses the road for walking but closing it for group use is still something to consider. “I am extremely sympathetic towards the pedestrians, runners. But that’s not really the question before us tonight. Do we really want to have organized events -- not people getting out walking -- but organized events that will shut down Cochran Road for certain amounts of time,” he said.

As for other Richmond residents, the feelings were mixed. “I was very willing to share the road, but when a driver has to completely stop until those four people go past you, it’s dangerous,” said local resident Linda Parent.

“Sometimes it is an inconvenience but it’s also something that represents the culture of our community -- to see these people recreating,” added Penny Rand.

The selctboard took no action on the matter Monday but is expected to revisit the issues. VTrans expects the work to go through summer the of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.