Scott raises concerns about housing bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Scott administration and other development groups are pushing back on proposed Act 250 changes made to a sweeping housing bill that they say could limit growth.

Senate Bill 100 seeks to make changes to local zoning rules and Act 250, making it easier to build more housing. The Senate Natural Resources and Energy Committee last week voted to raise the threshold in which Act 250 review is triggered in downtown areas from projects containing 10 units or more -- to 25 units. Act 250 would be applied when developers want to build more than 25 units within a file-mile radius in a five-year period.

But Governor Phil Scott and housing organizations are pushing back on the changes, saying Act 250 exemptions would only apply to 33 square miles out of a possible 10,000 square miles in the state.

“It’s been too long that we’ve been waiting on a study to change even incremental things in Act 250. And in my mind, that’s where the train went off the rails, and we’re hoping to get it back on,” said Ted Brady with the Vermont League of Cities & Towns.

The full Senate is expected to vote on the S.100 this week.

Related Stories:

Major housing bill moves forward in Vt. Senate

Vt. communities give new life to vacant school buildings

Vt. lawmakers look to cap UVM growth until Burlington’s housing can catch up

Housing advocates make push for land use reform bill

Busy week for Vt. lawmakers with votes on housing, climate change initiatives

Are Vermont’s land-use regulations contributing to housing crisis?

Vermont lawmakers try to balance housing needs with environmental conservation

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.