Upper Valley religious school appeals ban from school sports

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A religious school is appealing a recent decision that bans it from Vermont sports.

Mid Vermont Christian School forfeited the girl’s basketball state tournament because the opposing team had a transgender player on its roster. The school cited a “very real issue of safety” as the reason for skipping the game. The Vermont Principal’s Association issued a swift and sweeping penalty against the White River Junction school, banning it from all competition.

State Senator Rebecca White, D-Windsor County, says she supports the ban. “I don’t think it’s a bridge too far. The athletes that we’re talking about are unlikely to go onto the elite professional athletics. But that concept of discriminating against another young person -- it causes long-term outcomes for trans youth because they’re hearing rhetoric that is telling them that they’re not valuable -- that, in fact, they’re dangerous,” White said.

The school, in a statement, says it plans to appeal the decision, saying that “canceling our membership is not a solution and does nothing to deal with the very real issue of safety and fairness facing women’s sports in our beloved state.”

