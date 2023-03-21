Vermont Animation Festival returns to NVU-Lyndon this weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A festival this weekend celebrates animation in Vermont.

The Vermont Animation Festival is Friday and Saturday on the Northern Vermont University Lyndon campus. It’s the eighth year of the event which highlights both the work of students and professionals in the industry. It also gives students a chance to learn about opportunities in the region.

“We have a lot of students that are in college who are really talented and could get jobs anywhere, but they would prefer to not move across the country. So, it should be enlightening to emerging animators and students as well just to see what kind of jobs are available and out there,” said Kate Renner, the festival’s director.

The festival is free to attend but pre-registration is required for some events.

