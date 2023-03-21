Vermont Supreme Court to hear speedy trial violation case

What’s too long in the wait for a “speedy” trial? The Vermont Supreme Court is hearing arguments Tuesday.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What’s too long in the wait for a “speedy” trial? The Vermont Supreme Court is hearing arguments Tuesday.

The case centers around Larry Labrecque, who was convicted in 2022 of sexually assaulting a teenager. While in jail without bail, he filed several appeals arguing his right to a speedy trial was being violated.

His trial eventually happened four years after he was first charged and he was convicted. He appealed that ruling and a criminal court agreed his right to a speedy trial had been violated.

The State is now arguing before the Vermont Supreme Court that this was not the case.

Jessica Brown is the Associate Director of the Center for Justice Reform, she said the pandemic is a main argument for the delay and could inform future trials.

“This was a pretty unique and novel decision by the trial judge to find that, although the pandemic was not the prosecution’s fault, it was still the prosecution bears the responsibility of that prejudice. So it will be interesting to see how judges continue to interpret that clause given situations like the pandemic,” said Brown.

The justices are hearing the case as part of their “On The Road” series at the Vermont Law School.

Brown said it typically takes the state Supreme Court a few months to come up with a decision, so we could hear by June.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Vermont State trooper Giancarlo DiGenova-File photo
Former Vt. trooper faces multiple charges following theft investigation
Rep. Chea Waters Evans
Police say they busted underage drinking party at home of state rep
Police say a North Country man was found dead on a riverbank in Northern New York early Monday...
Police investigating suspicious death in Northern New York
Fatal fire in Mendon, Vt.
Several agencies respond to overnight fatal fire in Mendon
One man was killed in a crash between a car and a tractor-trailer in Marlboro on Friday.
1 man killed in Marlboro crash between tractor-trailer, car

Latest News

Fifteen inmates at the New Hampshire State Prison for men “Choose Love,” thanks to a new...
NH inmates practice kindness in ‘Choose Love’ program
What’s too long in the wait for a “speedy” trial? The Vermont Supreme Court is hearing...
Vermont Supreme Court to hear speedy trial violation case
Vermont’s treasurer is trying to make sure everyone is set up for retirement.
Vt. Treasurer proposal expands employee retirement benefits
An iconic part of Vermont is getting patched up thanks to grant money.
Historic barns get renovated thanks to state grant