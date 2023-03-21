Vt. treasurer proposes expanding employee retirement benefits

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s treasurer is trying to make sure everyone is set up for retirement.

Mike Pieciak is announcing the VTSaves initiative on Tuesday.

The new program would help set up a savings plan for Vermont employees who work at places that don’t offer retirement accounts.

A bill that would create the program heads to the Senate floor for a second reading Tuesday.

