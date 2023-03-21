Wildlife agency seeks ‘professional bear huggers’

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is hiring "professional bear huggers."
The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is hiring "professional bear huggers."(New Mexico Department of Game and Fish via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you love the outdoors and don’t mind interacting with the occasional bear then a job may be waiting for you in New Mexico.

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish posted a job on Facebook that says it is looking for professional bear huggers.

The post includes photos showing workers cuddling with baby bears.

The agency is actually looking to hire conservation officers, and interactions with bears is only one part of the job.

The listing says the department is looking for someone who likes to hike in strenuous conditions, has the courage to crawl into a bear den, and will trust coworkers to keep them safe during the process.

The department says the job is guaranteed to bring someone the experience of a lifetime.

Those interested have until March 30th to apply.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Vermont State trooper Giancarlo DiGenova-File photo
Former Vt. trooper faces multiple charges following theft investigation
Rep. Chea Waters Evans
Police say they busted underage drinking party at home of state rep
Police say a North Country man was found dead on a riverbank in Northern New York early Monday...
Police investigating suspicious death in Northern New York
Fatal fire in Mendon, Vt.
Several agencies respond to overnight fatal fire in Mendon
One man was killed in a crash between a car and a tractor-trailer in Marlboro on Friday.
1 man killed in Marlboro crash between tractor-trailer, car

Latest News

Police dive teams searched the river Tuesday near where Kenneth Darrah’s body was found in...
Man found dead in Northern NY a victim of homicide, police say
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Security cameras captured a man stealing flatscreen TVs from the Best Buy on Monroe Street in...
Thief steals 6 flatscreen TVs from the same Best Buy over several weeks
tax refund