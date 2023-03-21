Wildlife Watch: Spring is for the birds

HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With spring officially here, you might notice the return of familiar bird songs outside.

Our Ike Bendavid visited the Green Mountain Audubon Center In Huntington to learn more about some of the early birds making their way back to the Green Mountains.

The Audobon center is hosting a virtual class next month -- Identifying the Birds of Vermont - to teach folks the ins and outs of identifying many of Vermont’s 180+ breeding bird species.

