BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy through the start of the day on Wednesday, as a weather system lingers to the north. Wednesday is shaping up to be a dry day with partly sunny skies and high tempertatures warming up into the mid to upper 40s. After some breaks of sunshine through most of the day, clouds will thicken up by the evening, ahead of our next weather system.

Thursday will see cloudy skies and periods of rain. Showers will continue through most of the day with about a tenth to a quarter inch of rain. High temperatures will be on the milder side with highs warming up into the upper 40s and low 50s. Rain showers will wrap up on Thursday evening, with skies remaining mostly cloudy through the day on Friday. Highs will be more seasonable with temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

We’re tracking another storm for the weekend. A mix of rain and snow will move in during the day on Saturday and continue across the region through Saturday night and Sunday. At this point it looks like the valleys will see mainly rain, mixing with snow at times, while the higher elevations may be in for several inches of snow. It looks drier and a bit colder for most of next week with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

