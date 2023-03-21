BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! Spring officially began on Monday with the vernal equinox occurring at 5:24 PM. And Mother Nature celebrated by giving us a very springlike day with lots of sunshine and highs welll into the 40s.

Today, on this first FULL day of spring, it will be a little different story. There will still be some sunshine today, mainly in the southern counties, but to the north there will be more in the way of clouds with the chance for a few sprinkles in the valleys and a few snow showers in the mountains as a weak front sags down from Canada. Those showers will hardly amount to anything.

We’ll get back to sunshine again on Wednesday as we spend the day in between systems. Then things will change again by Wednesday night as a frontal system approaches from the west, bringing a few showers on Wednesday night. A bigger batch of heavier, steadier rain will come through during the afternoon on Thursday as the front moves through.

There will be another lull in the weather action on Friday with some sunny breaks.

A stronger storm system will be affecting our weather over the weekend. There are still quite a few questions with the strength, position, track, and timing of this next storm system, but right now you can count on some rain in the valleys, but also some accumulating snow in the mountains.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be following the evolution of that weekend storm for you over the next few days, and we’ll be narrowing down how that storm will be affecting us. We will keep you updated with the very latest, on-air and online. -Gary

