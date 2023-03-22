5 people at NH campground developed Legionnaires’ disease

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Five people who stayed at a New Hampshire campground came down with Legionnaires’ disease, a bacterial pneumonia spread by inhaling droplets of water contaminated with the bacteria, the state health department said.

The five, who had stayed at the Meredith Woods and Clearwater Campground in Meredith, came down with their illness between early fall 2021 and January 2023, the Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release Monday.

All were hospitalized and later recovered. No deaths were reported.

In addition to the health department, the state Department of Environmental Services is investigating the outbreak to identify water system contamination and implement corrective actions to prevent further infections.

“Anybody choosing to stay at this facility should be aware of the ongoing outbreak investigation and potential risk for exposure to Legionella bacteria through the facility’s water system,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said.

He said anyone who stayed at the campground in the last couple of weeks who develops pneumonia or fever and respiratory symptoms should talk to their doctor about testing for the Legionella infection.

In 2018, multiple people in Hampton came down with Legionnaires’ disease, and at least one person died.

Related Stories:

1 dead after Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Vermont

Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Northwestern Vermont

Legionella found in water at CVPH; no illness reported

Report: NH Legionnaires’ outbreak resulted in up to 49 cases

NH requiring more Legionnaires’ disease tests at hotel

NH resort owner calls for state to remove Legionnaires’ signs

NH Legionnaires’ investigation winds down with no new cases

NH hotel told to fix Legionella bacteria problem, notify guests

NH officials: 2 more Legionnaires’ cases reported

NH health officials: 12 now confirmed with Legionnaires disease

NH health officials investigating Legionnaires’ disease cluster

4 Legionnaires’ cases originated in New Hampshire beach town

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)