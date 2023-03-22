AP sources: Trump probe grand jury not meeting for the day

He faces possible indictment in Manhattan. (Source: CNN/WSB/POOL VIA WSB/POOL/THE WASHINGTON POST/ACCESS HOLLYWOOD/CBS/DOJ/BRENDAN GUTENSCHWAGER/GETTY IMAGES)
By The Associated Press and MICHAEL R. SISAK and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Manhattan grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump over hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign will not meet Wednesday despite that being one of the days each week when the panel ordinarily convenes, according to four people familiar with the matter.

The grand jurors were told to be on standby for Thursday, another day when the panel has been meeting, three of the people said. The reason for the postponement was not immediately clear, but it would indicate that a vote on whether to indict Trump will be at least temporarily pushed back.

The people who confirmed that the grand jury would not be meeting as scheduled were not authorized to discuss those details on the record and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

The development comes amid mounting signs that the grand jury, which is probing payments to silence a porn actor who says she had a sexual encounter with Trump, is nearing the completion of its work.

Prosecutors had recently invited Trump himself to appear before the grand jury, and on Monday heard from a witness favorable to his case as a way to ensure that the panel would be presented with any information that could conceivably be considered exculpatory.

Trump over the weekend stated that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday, though the day came and went without that happening.

Some of Donald Trump's associates have had their share of legal trouble. (CNN, POOL, FOX NEWS, GETTY IMAGES)

_____

Tucker reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Michael Balsamo and Colleen Long contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Chea Waters Evans
Police say they busted underage drinking party at home of state rep
Police dive teams searched the river Tuesday near where Kenneth Darrah’s body was found in...
Police: Northern NY man died of stab wounds, blunt force trauma
Police ID victim hit by Amtrak Vermonter
File photo
Police investigating after body found in Jay
Former Vermont State trooper Giancarlo DiGenova-File photo
Former Vt. trooper faces multiple charges following theft investigation

Latest News

FILE - Denny and Myra Lacoste have run afoul of state law by keeping a 22-pound nutria -- a...
Beloved nutria allowed to stay with adopted family
Police dive teams searched the river Tuesday near where Kenneth Darrah’s body was found in...
Police arrest 2 for murder of Northern New York man
The Department of Health and Human Services announced updates to the organ transplant system.
US is revamping organ transplant system
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police: Shooting at Denver high school; 2 adults injured