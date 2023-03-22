Appeals court sides with Justice Dept. in Trump lawyer fight

FILE - Attorney M. Evan Corcoran arrives at federal court in Washington, July 22, 2022.
FILE - Attorney M. Evan Corcoran arrives at federal court in Washington, July 22, 2022.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A federal appeals court on Wednesday directed a lawyer for Donald Trump to turn over to prosecutors documents in the investigation into the former president’s retention of classified documents at his Florida estate.

The order from the three-judge panel was sealed and none of the parties are mentioned by name.

But the details appear to correspond with a closed-door dispute before a lower court judge over whether M. Evan Corcoran could be forced to provide documents or give grand jury testimony in the Justice Department special counsel probe into whether Trump mishandled top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago.

Last Friday, Beryl Howell, the outgoing chief judge of the U.S. District Court, directed Corcoran to answer additional questions before the grand jury. Though attorney-client privilege shields lawyers from being forced to share details of their conversations with clients before prosecutors, the Justice Department can get around that if it can convince a judge that a lawyer’s services were used by a client in furtherance of a crime.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Chea Waters Evans
Police say they busted underage drinking party at home of state rep
File photo
Police investigating after body found in Jay
Police ID victim hit by Amtrak Vermonter
Police dive teams searched the river Tuesday near where Kenneth Darrah’s body was found in...
Police: Northern NY man died of stab wounds, blunt force trauma
Former Vermont State trooper Giancarlo DiGenova-File photo
Former Vt. trooper faces multiple charges following theft investigation

Latest News

Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the prison in Springfield.
Police investigating death of inmate at Springfield prison
Spam texts increased by 157% in 2022
Report: Fraudsters sent 225 billion spam texts in 2022
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency personnel work at the...
Ukraine: Russia hits apartments and dorm, killing civilians
A family-friendly film based on a book by a Vermont author and shot locally is reaching a wider...
Windsor author discusses film adaptation of ‘If I Could Ride’