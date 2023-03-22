ARPA funds wastewater pretreatment updates and study

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - From Brattleboro to Bennington, pandemic money is being set aside to improve wastewater quality.

Governor Phil Scott says nearly $2.8M in ARPA money will likely be awarded to seven municipalities.

Five of them will pass the funds onto businesses to install or improve their wastewater pretreatment infrastructure.

The other two municipalities will be conducting surveys on data collection.

Scott said these investments open up opportunities for communities, including environmental benefits, economic development, and housing.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Chea Waters Evans
Police say they busted underage drinking party at home of state rep
Police dive teams searched the river Tuesday near where Kenneth Darrah’s body was found in...
Police: Northern NY man died of stab wounds, blunt force trauma
Former Vermont State trooper Giancarlo DiGenova-File photo
Former Vt. trooper faces multiple charges following theft investigation
Police say a North Country man was found dead on a riverbank in Northern New York early Monday...
Police investigating suspicious death in Northern New York
Police ID victim hit by Amtrak Vermonter

Latest News

File Photo
NEK job fair expands opportunities for high school students
Plattsburgh crime scene
Plattsburgh man sentenced to 18 years for attempted murder, assault
Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union school board meeting
Molly Stark Elementary School principal resigns
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police investigating a body found in Jay