ARPA funds wastewater pretreatment updates and study

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - From Brattleboro to Bennington, pandemic money is being set aside to improve wastewater quality.

Governor Phil Scott says nearly $2.8M in ARPA money will likely be awarded to seven municipalities.

Five of them will pass the funds onto businesses to install or improve their wastewater pretreatment infrastructure.

The other two municipalities will be conducting surveys on data collection.

Scott said these investments open up opportunities for communities, including environmental benefits, economic development, and housing.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.