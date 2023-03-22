Baby girl in NH suffers head trauma, 19-year-old arrested

New Hampshire police say a 19-year-old man has been accused of assaulting a 2-month-old girl who suffered head trauma and bruising.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A 19-year-old man has been accused of assaulting a 2-month-old girl who suffered head trauma and bruising, police said Wednesday.

Manchester police responded to a report on March 7 of an unresponsive baby girl. She was brought to a Boston hospital for further treatment, due to the severity of her injuries, police said in a news release. Her current condition wasn’t immediately known.

A warrant was issued for the man “who is known to the child,” police said. The man was arrested Tuesday, and charged with first-degree assault.

His bail was set at $10,000 and he awaited a court hearing date. It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer.

