Box truck crash closes NH section of I-89

Grantham crash
Grantham crash(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANTHAM, N.H. (WCAX) - A box truck crash temporarily closed a section of I-89 in Grantham, New Hampshire, early Wednesday.

New Hampshire State Police say the driver was headed north just after 3 a.m. when he lost control trying to avoid an animal. The truck hit a guard rail and went down an embankment.

Police say the driver was uninjured but the crash damaged a 100-foot section of guard rail. The interstate was closed temporarily while crews removed the truck.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Chea Waters Evans
Police say they busted underage drinking party at home of state rep
Police dive teams searched the river Tuesday near where Kenneth Darrah’s body was found in...
Police: Northern NY man died of stab wounds, blunt force trauma
Police ID victim hit by Amtrak Vermonter
Former Vermont State trooper Giancarlo DiGenova-File photo
Former Vt. trooper faces multiple charges following theft investigation
Police say a North Country man was found dead on a riverbank in Northern New York early Monday...
Police investigating suspicious death in Northern New York

Latest News

A North Carolina man now faces charges after a police say he was driving recklessly on Route 7.
Driver charged with crashing into South Burlington utility box
From Brattleboro to Bennington, pandemic money is being set aside to improve wastewater quality.
ARPA funds wastewater pretreatment updates and study
Vermont Sen. Peter Welch said America and Mexico can collaborate to battle similar problems,...
Welch meets with officials in Mexico, urges cooperation
Senator Peter Welch said America and Mexico can collaborate to battle similar problems, from...
Sen. Welch visits Mexico to meet with officials