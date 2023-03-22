Box truck crash closes NH section of I-89
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRANTHAM, N.H. (WCAX) - A box truck crash temporarily closed a section of I-89 in Grantham, New Hampshire, early Wednesday.
New Hampshire State Police say the driver was headed north just after 3 a.m. when he lost control trying to avoid an animal. The truck hit a guard rail and went down an embankment.
Police say the driver was uninjured but the crash damaged a 100-foot section of guard rail. The interstate was closed temporarily while crews removed the truck.
