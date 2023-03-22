Burlington Police use nonlethal force to subdue man in crisis

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police subdued a man in crisis on Wednesday using bean bag shotguns.

It happened at the waterfront near Lake Street.

Police say the man was having a mental health crisis and pacing around an apartment building at 300 Lake Street.

They tried to negotiate with him, but they say he would not engage or cooperate with them. He had a knife with a 3-inch blade which he used to start cutting himself and then they say he ran toward the police.

Officers used nonlethal bean bag shotguns to subdue him.

He dropped the knife and was rushed off in an ambulance for a mental health evaluation.

