Crust to take helm of Vermont Symphony Orchestra

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Symphony Orchestra Wednesday announced the winner of its search for a new music director.

Andrew Crust will take over the VSO at the end of September, becoming the orchestra’s fifth music director. The American-Canadian conductor was selected out of a pool of seven finalists and succeeds Jaime Laredo, who stepped down in 2021 after a 20-year tenure leading the orchestra.

“As Music Director it will be my goal to choose programming which serves the entirety of Vermont,” Crust said in a statement. “That means programming works by composers of color, female composers, creating new collaborations with local creative professionals, engaging world-class guest artists while also promoting our young local talent who will one day shape the future of our industry, and offering audiences a healthy dose of the ever-relevant ‘classics’ while also celebrating and cultivating the work of living composers. Luckily, the VSO has been doing that work for decades, and the foundation is strong!”

VSO officials say Crust has developed a versatile international career as a conductor of orchestral, opera, ballet, film, pops, and choral programs. In his recent and upcoming seasons, Crust conducts the Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, San Diego, Arkansas, Elgin, Rockford, Chattanooga, Memphis, Hartford, Billings, Vancouver Island, Laval, Nova Scotia, and Bozeman Symphonies.

The VSO’s 2023-2024 season will be announced at the beginning of May.

