Driver charged with crashing into South Burlington utility box

A North Carolina man now faces charges after a police say he was driving recklessly on Route 7.
A North Carolina man now faces charges after a police say he was driving recklessly on Route 7.(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A North Carolina man now faces charges after police say he drove recklessly on Route 7, taking out the traffic lights of a South Burlington intersection.

It happened Monday morning around 10 a.m. on Shelburne Road near Hannaford Drive. Police say Daniel Pickens, 33, of Asheville, made an abrupt maneuver across two lanes of traffic before losing control and crashing into a utility box, disabling the traffic lights.

Police say Pickens had been driving badly since at least Vergennes, going too fast and passing cars in an unsafe manner.

He faces charges of negligent operation.

