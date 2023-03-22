Molly Stark Elementary School principal resigns

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Bennington County school is without a principal.

Tuesday, during a special school board meeting, the superintendent notified the board, of Donna Bazyk’s resignation.

“Yesterday (Monday) I received a letter of resignation from Molly Stark, principal, Donna Bazyk effective June 30, 2023. This morning (Tuesday) I received confirmation that principal Bazyk will be on medical leave effective immediately, which leaves the school without a principal.”

With Bazyk’s departure, the superintendent says he is working with the assistant principal to find an interim solution -- then looking to hire someone full-time.

