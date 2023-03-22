NEK job fair expands opportunities for high school students

LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new event is helping to prepare NEK students for leaving the classroom and joining the workforce.

Lyndon and multiple other schools in the area are hoping to connect their high schoolers to potential employers whether they be for summer jobs, internships, or opportunities after graduation.

“I just love it here. Yeah, there’s a lot to do here. It’s a hard place to leave,” said LI senior Norman Shannon.

Shannon is a CTE student who puts his skills to work as a mechanic outside of school. He’s looking forward to learning about more opportunities in the Kingdom.

He’ll have the chance to explore his options during LI’s first NEK career and apprenticeship fair in April.

The school is preparing to host over 40 employers from New Hampshire, New York, and Vermont, and half a dozen other high schools.

“If we can keep kids here and see that there are opportunities for good paying jobs and opportunities, and it’s to me, it’s a win-win,” said Jeremy White with LI.

Among the industries present, are construction, tree services, and healthcare, to name a few. A $5,000 grant from the state is paying for the costs to get it started.

And it’s for all students, like freshman Jaylin Garrett, not just seniors.

“I’m looking to see like, what an internship would look like and like how you would do that during the school year,” said Garrett.

The school said that building those relationships early on is a crucial part of getting students to hit the ground running.

“It’s a long-term relationship that comes from an internship. And you know, there is a strong community, the Northeast Kingdom really circles around their own,” said Michelle Parson with LI.

The Northeast Kingdom is in a unique situation when it comes to the labor market. According to data from the state for January 2023, Derby’s unemployment rate was 6.6%, the highest in the state for that month, and St. Johnsbury’s was 3.8%.

Department of Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington said the labor market is tighter in that region than in other parts of the state.

“With an older population in the Northeast Kingdom, they have more folks from the baby boomer generation who are going to be aging out of the labor force,” said Harrington.

That will give students like Shannon an opportunity to shine.

“I haven’t decided on a college yet. But regardless, I want to be able to still work my job. So whatever I can do to make the most money is something that interests me. And helped me out in the future, what I want to do, even if I’m still going to school,” said Shannon.

For businesses looking to participate in the event, the deadline for registration is March 24th.

