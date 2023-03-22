Police arrest 2 for murder of Northern New York man

KEESEVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police have arrested two men for the murder of a Northern New York man found dead on a riverbank earlier this week.

New York State Police say Michael Rougeau, 48, and Michael Nastasia, 30, were arrested Tuesday in Plattsburgh on charges of second-degree murder.

The men are charged in the slaying of Kenneth Darrah, 37, of Keeseville, who police say died of stab wounds and blunt force trauma.

Police said Wednesday their investigation revealed that a fight occurred on the Ausable Chasm Bridge in Keeseville, and Darrah was stabbed and thrown off the bridge.

Police found Darrah’s body on the north bank of the river just after 2 a.m. Monday.

Both Rougeau and Nastasia were arraigned Wednesday in the Town of Chesterfield Court and sent to the Essex County Jail without bail.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call the state police in Ray Brook at 518-873-2777.

