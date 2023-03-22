Police investigating a body found in Jay

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a death after a body is found on the side of the road in Jay Tuesday.

Police say it was on the corner of Gendron and Pine Grove Roads.

Police say the victim is a 27-year-old man but are not releasing his name, pending notification to family.

Police say there were no immediate signs of trauma to his body.

The medical examiners officer will be conducting an autopsy to determine cause of death.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Vermont State trooper Giancarlo DiGenova-File photo
Former Vt. trooper faces multiple charges following theft investigation
Rep. Chea Waters Evans
Police say they busted underage drinking party at home of state rep
Police say a North Country man was found dead on a riverbank in Northern New York early Monday...
Police investigating suspicious death in Northern New York
Fatal fire in Mendon, Vt.
Several agencies respond to overnight fatal fire in Mendon
One man was killed in a crash between a car and a tractor-trailer in Marlboro on Friday.
1 man killed in Marlboro crash between tractor-trailer, car

Latest News

Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union school board meeting
Molly Stark Elementary School principal resigns
MM
Scott raises concerns about housing bill
MM
Seventh Generation tissue paper earns top marks on sustainability report card
MM
Vt. lawmakers to vote on public retirement measure