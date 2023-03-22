Police investigating a body found in Jay

JAY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a death after a body is found on the side of the road in Jay Tuesday.

Police say it was on the corner of Gendron and Pine Grove Roads.

Police say the victim is a 27-year-old man but are not releasing his name, pending notification to family.

Police say there were no immediate signs of trauma to his body.

The medical examiners officer will be conducting an autopsy to determine cause of death.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.