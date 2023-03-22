Police investigating death of inmate at Springfield prison

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the prison in Springfield.

Vermont State Police say prison staffers found Romeo Reome, 53, of Brattleboro, unresponsive in his cell early Wednesday morning during a routine check.

Lifesaving efforts were not successful, and Reome was pronounced dead at 3:19 a.m.

The Corrections Department called in state police to investigate, which is standard procedure.

An autopsy will be performed to determine Reome’s cause and manner of death.

Police say Reome had numerous health problems and was treated at the hospital on Monday before being returned to prison.

He had been in custody since August on a sentence of 6-8 years for aggravated assault.

Just last week, state police were called to investigate the death of another inmate at the prison in Springfield, Alexander Kelley. Police said Kelley’s death is not considered suspicious at this time.

