Police investigating death of inmate at Springfield prison

Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the prison in Springfield. - File photo
Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the prison in Springfield. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the prison in Springfield.

Vermont State Police say prison staffers found Romeo Reome, 53, of Brattleboro, unresponsive in his cell early Wednesday morning during a routine check.

Lifesaving efforts were not successful, and Reome was pronounced dead at 3:19 a.m.

The Corrections Department called in state police to investigate, which is standard procedure.

An autopsy will be performed to determine Reome’s cause and manner of death.

Police say Reome had numerous health problems and was treated at the hospital on Monday before being returned to prison.

He had been in custody since August on a sentence of 6-8 years for aggravated assault.

Just last week, state police were called to investigate the death of another inmate at the prison in Springfield, Alexander Kelley. Police said Kelley’s death is not considered suspicious at this time.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Chea Waters Evans
Police say they busted underage drinking party at home of state rep
Police dive teams searched the river Tuesday near where Kenneth Darrah’s body was found in...
Police: Northern NY man died of stab wounds, blunt force trauma
Police ID victim hit by Amtrak Vermonter
File photo
Police investigating after body found in Jay
Former Vermont State trooper Giancarlo DiGenova-File photo
Former Vt. trooper faces multiple charges following theft investigation

Latest News

Police dive teams searched the river Tuesday near where Kenneth Darrah’s body was found in...
Police arrest 2 for murder of Northern New York man
New Hampshire's health department says five people who stayed at a campground came down with...
5 people at NH campground developed Legionnaires’ disease
File photo
Crust to take helm of Vermont Symphony Orchestra
A North Carolina man now faces charges after a police say he was driving recklessly on Route 7.
Driver charged with crashing into South Burlington utility box