Police release identity of man found dead in Jay

JAY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released the name of a man who was found dead on the side of a road in Jay on Tuesday.

Vermont State Police on Wednesday identified the man as Byron Camber, 27, of North Troy.

Investigators said there were no immediate signs of trauma to Camber’s body. They say an autopsy was performed, but Camber’s cause and manner of death are still pending the results of toxicology testing, which they said can take weeks or months.

Camber’s body was found on the corner of Gendron and Pine Grove roads just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the investigation into his death is still underway. Anyone with information is asked to call the barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881 or to leave an anonymous tip online.

