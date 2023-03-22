Potentially fatal tick-borne disease on the increase in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cases of Babesiosis, a rare and life-threatening infection spread by ticks, is on the rise across the Northeast, including Vermont, according to a new report released by the CDC.

The disease is a parasite that infects red blood cells transmitted by the black-legged tick. Symptoms are typically flu-like, though it can be dangerous for people with serious health conditions.

Data collected from 2011 to 2019 shows Vermont saw an increase from two cases to 34. Of all the areas studied, Vermont does have the lowest annual average of new cases, but the Vermont Department of Health is still asking people to be careful of tick bites.

“We look at all of our tick-borne diseases, our concern for Vermonters -- babesiosis is our third most common tick-borne disease in Vermont, behind Lyme disease and anaplasmosis. So, you know while this is one of the more rare ones, it is something to be concerned about,” said the department’s Natalie Kwit.

She says Babesiosis is considered endemic in Vermont, meaning it’s consistently prevalent.

