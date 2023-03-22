Sanders grills Moderna CEO over vaccine price hike plans

Sen. Bernie Sanders questions Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel during a Senate HELP Committee...
Sen. Bernie Sanders questions Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel during a Senate HELP Committee hearing Wednesday.(Jacquelyn Martin | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and other lawmakers grilled Moderna officials on a proposed price hike of COVID-19 vaccines.

The recent announcement frustrated most Democrats, who say the price hike is unfair to taxpayers who helped pay for the research and purchase of billions of vaccines. Sanders, who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, says the vaccine costs just $3 dollars for Moderna to make but will be sold for $130. He asked Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel to reconsider the price hike.

“Today, according to a recent survey, 37% of American people could not afford prescription drugs they were prescribed. Got that? Over one-third of the American people can’t fill their prescription drugs,” Sanders said.

Republicans on the committee said Moderna is only reaping the benefits of creating and marketing a successful product.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Chea Waters Evans
Police say they busted underage drinking party at home of state rep
Police dive teams searched the river Tuesday near where Kenneth Darrah’s body was found in...
Police: Northern NY man died of stab wounds, blunt force trauma
Police ID victim hit by Amtrak Vermonter
File photo
Police investigating after body found in Jay
Former Vermont State trooper Giancarlo DiGenova-File photo
Former Vt. trooper faces multiple charges following theft investigation

Latest News

New Hampshire’s fallen Old Man of the Mountain would be honored annually under a bill passed by...
New Hampshire House passes bill honoring fallen ‘Old Man’
Bill Stenger-File photo
Key player in Kingdom Con out of prison, back home
Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the prison in Springfield. - File photo
Police investigating death of inmate at Springfield prison
File photo
Potentially fatal tick-borne disease on the increase in Vermont