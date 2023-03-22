Sanders grills Moderna CEO over vaccine price hike plans

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and other lawmakers grilled Moderna officials on a proposed price hike of COVID-19 vaccines.

The recent announcement frustrated most Democrats, who say the price hike is unfair to taxpayers who helped pay for the research and purchase of billions of vaccines. Sanders, who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, says the vaccine costs just $3 dollars for Moderna to make but will be sold for $130. He asked Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel to reconsider the price hike.

“Today, according to a recent survey, 37% of American people could not afford prescription drugs they were prescribed. Got that? Over one-third of the American people can’t fill their prescription drugs,” Sanders said.

Republicans on the committee said Moderna is only reaping the benefits of creating and marketing a successful product.

