Sen. Welch visits Mexico to meet with officials

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Peter Welch said America and Mexico can collaborate to battle similar problems, from drugs to foreign competition.

The Senator went to Mexico with other lawmakers to meet with Mexican President Obrador and their cabinet.

They talked about keeping strong trade relations, combating China’s growing influence, safe and legal migration, and stopping drug trafficking.

Sen. Welch said the U.S. and Mexico have many of the same challenges and that “We can’t address these issues in isolation. This trip was a meaningful step to maintain and strengthen our relationship with the Mexican government and develop effective, collaborative solutions for the problems impacting Mexicans and Americans alike.”

