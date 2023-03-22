Sen. Welch visits Mexico to meet with officials

Senator Peter Welch said America and Mexico can collaborate to battle similar problems, from drugs to foreign competition.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Peter Welch said America and Mexico can collaborate to battle similar problems, from drugs to foreign competition.

The Senator went to Mexico with other lawmakers to meet with Mexican President Obrador and their cabinet.

They talked about keeping strong trade relations, combating China’s growing influence, safe and legal migration, and stopping drug trafficking.

Sen. Welch said the U.S. and Mexico have many of the same challenges and that “We can’t address these issues in isolation. This trip was a meaningful step to maintain and strengthen our relationship with the Mexican government and develop effective, collaborative solutions for the problems impacting Mexicans and Americans alike.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Chea Waters Evans
Police say they busted underage drinking party at home of state rep
Police dive teams searched the river Tuesday near where Kenneth Darrah’s body was found in...
Police: Northern NY man died of stab wounds, blunt force trauma
Former Vermont State trooper Giancarlo DiGenova-File photo
Former Vt. trooper faces multiple charges following theft investigation
Police say a North Country man was found dead on a riverbank in Northern New York early Monday...
Police investigating suspicious death in Northern New York
Police ID victim hit by Amtrak Vermonter

Latest News

From Brattleboro to Bennington, pandemic money is being set aside to improve wastewater quality.
ARPA funds wastewater pretreatment updates and study
Senator Peter Welch said America and Mexico can collaborate to battle similar problems, from...
Sen. Welch visits Mexico to meet with officials
A new event is helping to prepare NEK students for leaving the classroom and joining the...
NEK job fair expands opportunities for high school students
A new event is helping to prepare NEK students for leaving the classroom and joining the...
NEK job fair expands opportunities for high school students