Vermont police searching for 2 suspects in attempted murder

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say after a lengthy investigation, they have identified three suspects in an attempted murder case and two of them are on the run.

Police say the men were some of a dozen people involved in a shootout on Jan. 26, 2022, at a home on Route 7 in Pownal.

Giovanni Torres, 21, of Holyoke, Massachusetts, turned himself in on Tuesday. He pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail.

But police are still looking for Luis Baez, 38, and Odalys Velez Perez, 21, both from Springfield, Massachusetts.

Police say another man involved in the shootout was Isaiah Rodriguez, 17, of Springfield, Massachusetts. He was found dead one week later on the side of Danby Mountain Road in Danby. Police say he was shot several times in the torso. His killing remains unsolved.

Investigators say everyone involved appears to be connected to drug activity and more charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in Shaftsbury at 802-442-5421 or to leave an anonymous tip online.

