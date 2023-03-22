Walk-in mental health clinic proposed for NEK

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Urgent care for the mind — that’s the idea behind a new proposal to improve mental health care in the Northeast Kingdom.

A nonprofit mental health agency in the region wants to launch a treatment center for people suffering from panic attacks, suicidal thoughts, and other psychiatric crises. They would be able to walk in off the street without an appointment, see a trained clinician and even stay a few days for observation, if necessary.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Colin Flanders, who wrote about the proposal in this week’s issue.

