Walk-in mental health clinic proposed for NEK

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Urgent care for the mind — that’s the idea behind a new proposal to improve mental health care in the Northeast Kingdom.

A nonprofit mental health agency in the region wants to launch a treatment center for people suffering from panic attacks, suicidal thoughts, and other psychiatric crises. They would be able to walk in off the street without an appointment, see a trained clinician and even stay a few days for observation, if necessary.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Colin Flanders, who wrote about the proposal in this week’s issue.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Chea Waters Evans
Police say they busted underage drinking party at home of state rep
File photo
Police investigating after body found in Jay
Police ID victim hit by Amtrak Vermonter
Police dive teams searched the river Tuesday near where Kenneth Darrah’s body was found in...
Police: Northern NY man died of stab wounds, blunt force trauma
Former Vermont State trooper Giancarlo DiGenova-File photo
Former Vt. trooper faces multiple charges following theft investigation

Latest News

File photo
EMS funding reform efforts continue at Statehouse
lqm
Walk-in mental health clinic proposed for NEK
lqm
Key player in Kingdom Con out of prison, back home
Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the prison in Springfield. - File photo
Police investigating death of inmate at Springfield prison