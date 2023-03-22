Windsor author discusses film adaptation of ‘If I Could Ride’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A family-friendly film based on a book by a Vermont author and shot locally is reaching a wider audience soon.

“If I Could Ride” is based on a book by Windsor-based author Donald Miller. He says he was inspired to write the book to help him channel his grief after his son died.

The book follows the story of two young women who learn life lessons about kindness and perseverance.

“I don’t care who you are or what class you’re from, you will all get along together and just never give up the dreams there. And if you quit, you’re done. But if you don’t quit, there’s always a chance that you’ll reach your dream,” Miller said.

Vision Films is distributing the movie in the U.S. and Canada starting April 4th.

