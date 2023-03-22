Windsor author discusses film adaptation of ‘If I Could Ride’

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A family-friendly film based on a book by a Vermont author and shot locally is reaching a wider audience soon.

“If I Could Ride” is based on a book by Windsor-based author Donald Miller. He says he was inspired to write the book to help him channel his grief after his son died.

The book follows the story of two young women who learn life lessons about kindness and perseverance.

“I don’t care who you are or what class you’re from, you will all get along together and just never give up the dreams there. And if you quit, you’re done. But if you don’t quit, there’s always a chance that you’ll reach your dream,” Miller said.

Vision Films is distributing the movie in the U.S. and Canada starting April 4th.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Chea Waters Evans
Police say they busted underage drinking party at home of state rep
File photo
Police investigating after body found in Jay
Police ID victim hit by Amtrak Vermonter
Police dive teams searched the river Tuesday near where Kenneth Darrah’s body was found in...
Police: Northern NY man died of stab wounds, blunt force trauma
Former Vermont State trooper Giancarlo DiGenova-File photo
Former Vt. trooper faces multiple charges following theft investigation

Latest News

Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the prison in Springfield.
Police investigating death of inmate at Springfield prison
A family-friendly film based on a book by a Vermont author and shot locally is reaching a wider...
Windsor author discusses film adaptation of ‘If I Could Ride’
Police dive teams searched the river Tuesday near where Kenneth Darrah’s body was found in...
Police arrest 2 for murder of Northern New York man
Cases of Babesiosis, a rare and life-threatening infection spread by ticks, is on the rise...
Potentially fatal tick-borne disease on the increase in Vermont
Bill Stenger-File photo
Key player in Kingdom Con out of prison, back home