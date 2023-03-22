BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! We have had some very nice spring weather here this week and that will continue today. There will be a good deal of sunshine and temperatures will be running a bit above normal again (normal high for Burlington is now 43°).

A frontal system will be moving in from the west tonight and Thursday with wet weather. There will be some rain showers tonight, but heavier, steadier batches of rain will come through, on-and-off, through Thursday.

Then we’ll dry out again with partly sunny skies on Friday.

Heads up for the weekend, though. A strong storm system will be coming through with rain & snow. Right now, it looks like the valleys will get primarily rain out of this system, but the higher locations will be getting heavy, wet snow. It is still too early to determine snowfall amounts, but some areas may get over 6″ of heavy, wet snow. Even the valleys may end up with a bit of accumulating snow on Sunday. The snow won’t be anything like it was from the big storm last week, but it will still be the heavy, wet variety which could cause some power outages.

The storm will be gone on Monday and we’ll get a breather from the active weather. Then more rain & snow will move in on Tuesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be continuing to follow the progress of the big weekend storm, and we will be narrowing down what you can expect out of it. We’ll keep you up-to-date with the latest, on-air and online. -Gary

