2 teens hospitalized after crash with logging truck

STODDARD, N.H. (WCAX) - Two teens were hospitalized following a crash with a logging truck in southern New Hampshire early Thursday.

It happened on Route 9 in the town of Stoddard. New Hampshire State Police say Kelsey Mayer, 18, of Concord, struck the logging truck’s trailer as it was backing into a site between the junctions of Routes 123 north and south.

Both Mayer and her passenger, Allison Yanski, 19, were rushed to the hospital in Concord. Police say Mayer suffered serious life-threatening injuries.

Route 9 was closed for over six hours.

