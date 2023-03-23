Canaan man charged with knife attack

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - An Upper Valley man faces felony assault charges after police say he attacked a couple with a knife.

It happened early Wednesday evening in Lebanon. The Lebanon Police were called to a domestic incident at 14 Parkhurst Avenue. They say Riely Mavilla, 22, of Canaan, beat and stabbed a man numerous times with a kitchen knife in one of the apartments. They say he also assaulted a woman.

The man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested Mavilla at the scene. He faces several charges including assault with a deadly weapon and burglary.

There were no immediate details on what prompted the attack or if Mavilla knew the victims.

