Cat saved after getting stuck on overpass ledge

A cat was rescued after getting stuck on an interstate highway overpass ledge in San Antonio. (Source: Facebook/San Antonio Animal Care Services)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CNN) - A cat-astrophe was averted in San Antonio when a cat was rescued after getting stuck on an interstate highway overpass ledge last week.

A passerby reported the cat was trapped.

Two animal control workers came, won his trust and picked him up.

The cat has been named “Stunt Devil Bridges.”

He was checked out and found to be in good health except for an apparent respiratory infection.

He’s now available for adoption at the City of San Antonio’s Animal Care Services Shelter.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Police investigating after body found in Jay
Vermont State Police have released the name of a man who was found dead on the side of a road...
Police release identity of man found dead in Jay
Police say after a lengthy investigation, they have identified three suspects in an attempted...
Vermont police searching for 2 suspects in attempted murder
Police dive teams searched the river Tuesday near where Kenneth Darrah’s body was found in...
Police arrest 2 for murder of Northern New York man
Police ID victim hit by Amtrak Vermonter

Latest News

In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS...
US denies Chinese claim it drove away American destroyer
FILE - Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., talks during an interview with The Associated Press in his...
Iraq weapons assessment failures shadow US intelligence 20 years later
File Photo
Why some Vt. schools don’t require homework
File Photo
Fmr. VSP Trooper DiGenova expected in court
File Photo
Welch calls for improved rural mail delivery