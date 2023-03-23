Controversial hill-leveling project moves forward in Morrisville

A controversial hill-leveling project in Morrisville is now moving forward.
By Kiana Burks
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A controversial hill-leveling project in Morrisville is now moving forward.

Wednesday night, the Morrisville Development Review Board voted unanimously to approve the developer’s plan to raze a hill in a proposed industrial park and sell the gravel it creates.

The project faced pushback from community members who said the hill razing would negatively impact the surrounding environment. A #SaveTheMountain hashtag was started, and a petition to try to stop the plan from moving forward got more than 2,000 signatures.

Although the town and developers say they understand the concerns, they say it’s a standard cut-and-fill project.

A public hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 4 p.m. in the Tegu Building.

Developer’s plan to raze Morrisville hill stirs controversy in community

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

