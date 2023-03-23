Expert advice for prospective pet parents on how to avoid puppy scams

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - March 23 is National Puppy Day, and while the celebrations are cute, some people are dealing with a not-so-cute problem-- scammers preying on their hearts.

The Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker Risk Report last year identified pets as the most common purchase used to perpetuate online purchase scams.

They say this year, they’re not seeing that trend change.

The BBB says to make sure you do your research and know that online websites pretending to be real breeders can be very convincing.

“It’s very hard because fake puppy sale sites look legitimate because they steal content from legitimate websites. An easy way to spot a duplicate site is copy a line of the text from the website and paste it right into the Google search engine. And you’ll see if there’s a mirror-looking website,” said Paula Fleming of the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB also recommends you pay with a credit card so you can dispute the charges if you never receive the animal. And be very suspicious of extra fees and sites that ask you to use third-party payment apps to send money.

