Fmr. VSP Trooper DiGenova expected in court

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Vermont State Police trooper accused of stealing pricey items from a temporary storage room is expected in court Thursday.

Giancarlo DiGenova is facing 16 charges, ranging from felony grand larceny to misdemeanors.

Police say after a three-month investigation, they conclude DiGenova stole items including a $14,000 Rolex watch.

They also say he stole a child’s ADHD medication during a domestic disturbance and took cell phones and tried to sell them at the mall.

He’s expected in Burlington court on Thursday and Barre court in two weeks.

