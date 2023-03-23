Home being demolished destroyed by fire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A house being demolished in Sheldon caught fire.

It happened Thursday afternoon at a home on Cook Road. There was heavy smoke and flames by the time firefighters arrived and part of the roof had already collapsed.

Because the owners were taking down the house anyway, the chief says they decided to let it burn. They used heavy equipment to push the walls into the fire to keep the blaze contained and are staying on the scene to monitor until it is out.

