Keith Haring’s ‘Subway Drawings’ on display at Brattleboro exhibit

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The work of contemporary artist Keith Haring is now on display in Brattleboro.

Haring is well-known for his pop art drawings of little figures that emerged from the New York City graffiti subculture of the 1980s.

He died from AIDS in 1990 but his legacy in the art community lives on, including his original subway drawings which are part of an exhbiti at the Brattleboro Museum and Art Center.

“He created them from 1980 to 1985. At the beginning of that period, he was just an unknown student. At the end of that period, he was one of the most famous artists in the world. and it was really in the course of doing these subway drawings that he refined his visual vocabulary and his style and got his artwork out in front of millions of people,” said the museum’s Danny Lichtenfeld

There are about 20 of his drawings on display through June 11th.

