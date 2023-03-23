Missing man found dead in New Hampshire

NEWPORT, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities say the body of a missing man has been found.

Newport Police say Mark Hudson, 40, was reported missing on Tuesday. After a multi-agency search effort, police on Wednesday night announced Hudson’s body had been found in a wooded area off of Paradise Road in Newport, New Hampshire.

Hudson’s cause of death has not yet been determined.

