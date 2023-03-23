Missing man found dead in New Hampshire

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities say the body of a missing man has been found.

Newport Police say Mark Hudson, 40, was reported missing on Tuesday. After a multi-agency search effort, police on Wednesday night announced Hudson’s body had been found in a wooded area off of Paradise Road in Newport, New Hampshire.

Hudson’s cause of death has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Police investigating after body found in Jay
Police say after a lengthy investigation, they have identified three suspects in an attempted...
Vermont police searching for 2 suspects in attempted murder
Byron Camber, 27, found dead on the side of a road in Jay.
Police release identity of man found dead in Jay
Police dive teams searched the river Tuesday near where Kenneth Darrah’s body was found in...
Police arrest 2 for murder of Northern New York man
Police ID victim hit by Amtrak Vermonter

Latest News

Burlington Police subdued a man in crisis on Wednesday using bean bag shotguns.
Burlington Police use nonlethal force to subdue man in crisis
x
Burlington Police use nonlethal force to subdue man in crisis
Thanks to schools with a less-homework policy, some of Vermont’s kids don’t spend their nights...
Why some Vt. schools don’t require homework
The United States Postal Service does not get Vermont Senator Peter Welch’s stamp of approval.
Welch calls for improved rural mail delivery
A former Vermont State Police trooper accused of stealing pricey items from a temporary storage...
Fmr. VSP Trooper DiGenova expected in court