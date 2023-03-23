South Burlington School District asks the city for a safer traffic flow

By Rachel Mann
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington city and school officials are working to create safer and more walkable areas around schools.

In a letter to city councilors -- Superintendent Violet Nichols asked for several changes to traffic patterns near campuses. The list includes implementing a 25 mile-per-hour speed limit, designated school zone areas, and crossing guard assistance.

At a meeting on Monday night, South Burlington Director of Public Works, Tom Dipietro told councilors most of those requests were do-able, but might take some time. Right now much of the focus is on the Rick Marcotte Central School which is in the middle of TIF district construction.

“We are again working with rpc and a consultant to do a traffic study and look at the intersections in this area-- so that will evaluate the need for four way stops and traffic signals.” said Dipietro.

There’s no timeline for when changes may happen but school officials are hoping it’s as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Police investigating after body found in Jay
Vermont State Police have released the name of a man who was found dead on the side of a road...
Police release identity of man found dead in Jay
Police say after a lengthy investigation, they have identified three suspects in an attempted...
Vermont police searching for 2 suspects in attempted murder
Police ID victim hit by Amtrak Vermonter
Police dive teams searched the river Tuesday near where Kenneth Darrah’s body was found in...
Police arrest 2 for murder of Northern New York man

Latest News

The UVM Health Network, in consultation with the Vermont Department of Mental Health, is now...
Green Mountain Care Board votes to give UVMHN leeway for mental health investment
South Burlington Schools
South Burlington School District asks the city for a safer traffic flow
Danby shooting scene
Vermont police searching for 2 suspects in attempted murder
Generic police lights
Missing man found dead Newport woods