South Burlington School District asks the city for a safer traffic flow

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington city and school officials are working to create safer and more walkable areas around schools.

In a letter to city councilors -- Superintendent Violet Nichols asked for several changes to traffic patterns near campuses. The list includes implementing a 25 mile-per-hour speed limit, designated school zone areas, and crossing guard assistance.

At a meeting on Monday night, South Burlington Director of Public Works, Tom Dipietro told councilors most of those requests were do-able, but might take some time. Right now much of the focus is on the Rick Marcotte Central School which is in the middle of TIF district construction.

“We are again working with rpc and a consultant to do a traffic study and look at the intersections in this area-- so that will evaluate the need for four way stops and traffic signals.” said Dipietro.

There’s no timeline for when changes may happen but school officials are hoping it’s as soon as possible.

